NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police made an arrest in a home burglary case on Thursday.

Dylan Fellows, 33, was arrested for one count of home invasion, one count of burglary in the first degree, and one count of criminal mischief in the second degree.

Police said they were dispatched to a home in Norfolk after receiving reports of an active burglary early on Wednesday morning. At the scene, the arrest report noted the suspect, Fellows, had forcefully broken a window to enter the house.

Tools such as a hammer and crowbar were found at the scene, which investigators said were used to pry open a kitchen window.

Fellows fled the scene before police arrived, but the owner of the home captured video of him on the home-installed Ring camera.

A Facebook post made by the homeowners is what eventually helped police identify Fellows, according to the arrest report. He was seen wearing dark-colored pants and a grey sweatshirt while carrying a backpack in Norfolk.

Fellows was found wandering northbound along Route 272, where he was caught and processed by police.

He is being held on a $500,000 surety bond, and officials said he is due in court on Thursday.