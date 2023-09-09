NORTH CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested for placing fecal matter in an office in the North Canaan Town Hall, according to State Police.

The incident was initially reported to police on July 23rd by a Town Hall employee. At 3:45 p.m. on that day a North Canaan resident, 45-year-old Christopher Jordano, entered Town Hall and placed what appeared to be fecal matter underneath the door of a secured office.

After an initial investigation and reviewing the security footage an arrest warrant for Jordano was granted.

Jordano was taken into custody Wednesday morning and was charged with Breach of Peace, Criminal Mischief and Reckless Endangerment.

Jordano was arraigned on Thursday and is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.