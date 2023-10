WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the head, according to Watertown police.

The teen was in critical condition, according to authorities.

Police responded at 12:30 a.m. Saturday to Hadley Street about the shooting, according to officials. Officers said the teen was able to get ahold of the unsecured firearm, and called the shot an “accidental discharge.”

Further information was not immediately available.