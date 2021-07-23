Off-duty police officer helps people out of burning building in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — This all started out with an off-duty police officer on his way to the gym until he drove by, saw smoke and flames, and stopped. Things could have been a lot worse.

“Even my other neighbors over there, they had some pets and they all got out,” said Wesli Jones.

Jones is one of a handful of people who live at this multifamily home on Wall Street where fire broke out around 6 o’clock Friday morning.

“I heard the fire alarm and then I heard the boom, boom, boom, boom and that’s what got me moving,” added Jones.

The noises were Officer Oscar Segui banging on the first floor. He just happened to be passing by when he saw dark smoke and flames rising from the second floor.

“Banging on the front door alerting people to get out of the house, which was very helpful in saving lives,” said ED Bascetta, Fire Marshall, Torrington

“If it had happened at night what it would have been like,” said Jones, “I feel good that we’re all safe.”

Fire Marshall Ed Bascetta says the investigation will center around debris on the front porch.

Investigators say they plan to be here through most of the day— it’s still too soon to say what caused this fire.