TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday in Torrington is under investigation by state police.

Around 4:30 p.m., Torrington officers were dispatched to a home on Tioga Street for a well-being check. Upon arrival, police said an officer was confronted by a man and “was forced to fire his service weapon.”

The man sustained gunshot wounds and was brought to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and later flown by Lifestar to Harford Hospital, according to police.

The Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crimes Unit is investigating this incident.

State police said the name of the officer has not been authorized for release at this time.

