NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A recovery mission is now underway Tuesday for a missing swimmer in New Milford.

Rescue crews were back in the waters of Candlewood Lake searching for a 17-year-old boy who went missing on Memorial Day.

At the time, police said he was swimming with friends in an area known as Dike Point Park.

New Milford-The search for a 17-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Candlewood Lake on Memorial Day has turned into a recovery mission. Police have not released the teen's name. pic.twitter.com/yPvs4y5dnF — Noelle Gardner (@NoelleGardner) May 28, 2019

The water in the area is anywhere from 20 to 30 feet deep.

The name of the boy has not been released.

