Litchfield

Recovery mission underway for missing swimmer at Candlewood Lake

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 11:20 AM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 12:36 PM EDT

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A recovery mission is now underway Tuesday for a missing swimmer in New Milford.

Rescue crews were back in the waters of Candlewood Lake searching for a 17-year-old boy who went missing on Memorial Day.

At the time, police said he was swimming with friends in an area known as Dike Point Park.

Related Content: PD: Crews search for man at Candlewood Lake after possible drowning

The water in the area is anywhere from 20 to 30 feet deep.

The name of the boy has not been released.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Disaster Relief after storms&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Disaster Relief after storms…

The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center