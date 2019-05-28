Officials: New Milford fire leaves 11 families without home

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A fire on Tuesday at a condo complex in New Milford has left 11 families without a home.

In all, 28 people have been impacted.

The blaze broke out at Harry Brook Village on Lanesville Road.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance.

No one was hurt.

There has been no word on what caused the fire.

