WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Watertown Police Department has a new chief who was sworn in Monday.

Chief Joshua Bernegger was sworn in Monday. He began his career with the Naugatuck Police Department in 1997. He joined the Watertown Police Department in 2019 as a deputy chief.

Former Chief John Gallagas retired last week. He joined the department in 1969. He was sent off last week with a parade.