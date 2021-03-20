One dead in head-on crash on Route 179 in Barkhamsted, state police say

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was killed in a head-on vehicle crash on Route 179.

Troopers said it happened just after 6 p.m. The driver of a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling north when the vehicle, for an unknown reason, swerved into the southbound lane and struck a Chevrolet Suburban in the front and the side.

The driver and the passenger of the Suburban were transported to the hospital via Lifestar with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Cobalt, identified as 53-year-old Thomas Kende of Barkhamsted, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Jeremy Ribadeneyra at Troop B at 860-626-1855 ext. 1034 or email at Jeremy.Ribadeneyra@ct.gov.