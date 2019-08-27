One killed in car accident in Thomaston

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Thomaston Police responded to a two-car accident in the area of 1085 Waterbury Road on Sunday, August 25.
The collision involved a Kia Optima, driven by Thomas Hill of Harwinton, and a GMC Sierra, operated by Michael Montana.
54-year-old Thomas Hill was pronounced dead at Waterbury Hospital due to injuries sustained in the accident.
Montana suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at St. Mary’s Hospital.
The investigation is being investigated by Thomaston Police in conjunction with the Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad.