One person dies in Watertown multi-family house fire

Litchfield

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person has died in a house fire that occurred late Saturday night on Main Street, according to police.

At 11:54 p.m., Watertown police and fire responded to 214 Main Street, Oakville on the report of a structure fire. Fire officials say this was a multi-family, three-level home.

Upon arrival, the home was already engulfed in flames. Officials report that one person was found deceased inside of the home. The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

