TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s an effort to drive up the bee population in Connecticut, and Mike’s Beehives in Torrington is doing its part.

On both April 9 and 10, Mike’s Beehives is welcoming all local beekeepers to take a pack of Italian honeybees. About 200 packages will be distributed, totaling over 2.2 million of the insects in total.

“We actually have a climate control trailer,” said Edward Bahr, the current owner of the company. “Another driver and myself will drive nonstop down to Georgia. We’ll load them in that trailer. There’s an air conditioning unit in there. I got to keep those bees at the right temperature so they don’t overheat. They produce a massive amount of heat.”

According to Mike’s Beehives’ website, each package is $175. The company will soon host Beekeeping 101 classes for anyone who is interested in starting their own colony and caring for the insects. Beekeeping products are also sold to make the set-up process easier.

Bahr told News 8 that people came from all over the state of Connecticut to pick up their bees.