WASHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — CT DOT reports Route 109 at Route 47 in Washington is closed due to a house fire in the area.

The incident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Other: WASHINGTON – WASHINGTON RT 109 @ RT 47 CLOSED HOUSE FIRE (Police Activity). Reported Saturday, February 27 at 6:33 pm. #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) February 27, 2021

No other information has been confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story.