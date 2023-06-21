KENT, Conn. (WTNH) — Much of the nation is gripped by the search effort underway for a submersible that went missing while searching for the ruins of the Titanic.

News 8 has learned that one of the five people onboard has ties to Connecticut.

Paul Henry Nargeolet is a 77-year-old author, explorer and maritime expert who lived in Kent for nearly a decade.

He recently moved to New York, but remains a board members at Kent Memorial Library.

The library’s website states that Nargeolet served in the French Navy for 25 years, worked as a ship captain, a deep-sea diver and a submersible pilot – leading several expeditions to the Titanic.

It goes on to say Nargeolet, “dove with several Deep Submersibles from other countries. He was for eight years the CEO of a company that owned two 3,300 feet submersibles, a research vessel and a helicopter. He is the Director of the Underwater Research Program of RMS Titanic, Inc. Paul Henry (PH) is also the Technical Adviser and Consultant for the Five Deeps Expedition, which reach the deepest points of the five oceans with the only manned submersible in the world, diving to 36,000 feet.”

Long-time Kent resident Elise Cieplik knows Nargeolet from the library.

“He’s a nice man – it’s just unfortunate,” she said. “There’s no other words. We know what he means to the [library] board.”

NewsNation spoke with David Pogue of Westport – a journalist and podcast host who went on OceanGate’s Titan sub last November — to learn more about the submersible.

“It’s about the size of a minivan,” he said. “It seats five people. There’s no chairs in there, you’re just squatting on the floor. The journey is about 10 to 12 hours, to go down to the Titanic find it, tour it and then come back up to the surface ship. It is constantly plagued by mechanical problems.”

Meanwhile, many in the small town of Kent are simply trying to stay positive and remain hopeful as the search continues.

“It’s really all you can do,” Eric Cieplik said. “You hope that they find them in time and they can raise the craft.”

Sarah Marshall, the director of the Kent Memorial Library, said that the library is “holding on to hope for our dear friend.

“We are in touch with family,” she said. “We appreciate any prayers you can send.”