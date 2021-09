Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Plymouth Police said residents near the IGA Plaza on Route 6 in Plymouth are being evacuated Wednesday due to a gas leak in the area.

Police said the gas leak is behind the IGA Plaza. Police and fire crews are working to evacuate residents who live behind the plaza.

The IGA Plaza and McDonald’s is closed, police said, and Route 6 is open at this time.

Eversource is on scene, police said.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.