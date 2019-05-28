NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Crews were out searching for a man at Candlewood Lake in New Milford on Monday night.

This comes following a report of a possible drowning, according to police.

Officers said they were looking for the man just south of Gerard's Marina in the area of Dike Point Park.

Departments from multiple towns were on scene with K9 units and scuba divers.

The water in the area is between 20 and 30 feet deep.

Officials said the water temperature is only about 60 degrees, which also played a factor in the search.

