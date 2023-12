SALISBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was killed and another seriously injured following a crash Monday afternoon on Route 44/Canaan Road in Salisbury.

The crash happened at 3 p.m. in the area of Twin Lakes Road, according to Connecticut State Police.

Avery Joseph Nelson, 23, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a passenger.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance for suspected serious injures, said police.