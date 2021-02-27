PD: 4 targeted fires set with Molotov cocktails in CT Saturday reportedly set by Hunters Ambulance employee

The video above is from a previous newscast

(WTNH) — A Torrington man allegedly responsible for intentionally starting four fires in Connecticut Saturday night has been taken into custody.

Old Saybrook police said that 37-year-old Richard White of Torrington was arrested in Milton, Pennsylvania shortly after 10 p.m. during a traffic stop by Pennsylvania State Police. White’s car is being impounded, police said.

Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera said that White had been throwing Molotov cocktails at several locations, starting several fires across the state.

State Police said Sunday they believe all four locations were specifically targeted by the suspect.

“This individual has targeted those who we count on to save lives,” said Chief Spera Saturday night. “Our Officers have worked diligently all evening obtaining both search and arrest warrants in an effort to quickly stop these violent attacks against public safety and cause the suspect to be taken into custody.”

WEB EXTRA: Full press conference: State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit give update Sunday on the investigation into four fires intentionally set in Conneticut Saturday

At approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, the first fire was started in Old Saybrook at the Hunters Ambulance base inside of the employee room. State police say that White was not permitted to be inside of the building at the time of the fire.

Police report that White fled the scene in a 2004 Gray Ford Taurus.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police said White then drove to Meriden and threw another Molotov cocktail at the Hunters Ambulance base building there from his car. Upon police arrival, a Hunters employee told police at about 10 a.m., a Hunters employee by the name of Richard White was involved in a physical altercation with another employee.

Meriden police say, “This was following a disciplinary hearing that resulted in White being placed on administrative leave. White fled the scene prior to police arrival and that case was already reported with our Department. This case will result in separate charges and submitted with the subsequent incident.”

Meriden police notified surrounding agencies, CSP, and emergency personnel in the surrounding states in an effort to locate White.

Police believe White then drove to Roxbury where he “intentionally set fire” to an ambulance inside of the local fire department on North Street.

White then drove to a home on Chalybes Road and “intentionally set fire” to the home just after 6 p.m. CSP believes a resident of the Roxbury home was connected to the suspect and was targeted.

“At this time, all we can tell you is that the residents, there was a connection to the suspect from that residents. And so we believe that residents was specifically targeted as was the firehouse and as were the other facilities in Meriden and Old Saybrook,” said Sgt. Paul Makuc with CSP.

The arrest warrant for White is extraditable and charges him with arson and burglary in connection to the Old Saybrook fire. Bond is set to $150,000.

Police are still assessing the damage at all four scenes. Police report there was a significant amount of smoke damage at the Roxbury firehouse. CSP report that at this time White is the only known suspect.

The incidents are still being investigated and more charges are expected. State Police confirm that the FBI and ATF were called in to assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story.