NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in New Milford Thursday evening, according to police.

Police responded to an area near New Milford High School around 6:45 p.m. for a report of a car versus pedestrian collision.

When officers arrived, they found the male victim in the southbound lane.

Despite resuscitation efforts, he was later pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, according to police.

Police say that witnesses saw the victim trying to cross Danbury Road, a four-lane highway, from the northbound shoulder area to the southbound shoulder area before the collision.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 8 for updates.