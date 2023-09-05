WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 11-year-old girl was taken to a hospital with “undetermined injuries” after getting hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Watertown.

Buckingham Street was shut down in the area of Cummings Avenue for the investigation, according to police at about 4:15 p.m.

The girl was hit at about 3 p.m. after being dropped off by a school bus, which then left, according to officials. The girl was crossing Buckingham Street when she was hit by a vehicle.

Police said the vehicle stayed at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.