NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday, according to New Milford police.

Just before 9:30 p.m., New Milford emergency crews responded to the area of Danbury Road for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a northbound car. When officers arrived, they said they found the 64-year-old man in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, the car that struck the man fled the scene. New Milford officers located the suspected vehicle shortly after at a nearby apartment complex and identified the driver.

Officers have not stated whether or not an arrest has been made.

Police also said that Danbury Road was closed to traffic from Dodd Road to Still River Drive pending the conclusion of the crash investigation.