LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 65-year-old man was attacked by a bear while attempting to help his dog earlier today in Litchfield, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

DEEP’s investigation showed that the attack happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. after the bear entered the man’s porch. The bear was looking into the birdfeeders on the porch when a dog began to chase the bear.

The bear attacked the dog, reports DEEP. The homeowner intervened and was also attacked by the bear. Both the homeowner and his dog were taken to medical facilities for their injuries.

Following the attack the bear fled into the woods where state police officers were unable to find it.

DEEP recommends taking down birdfeeders between March and November while bears are active and to carefully clean barbecue grills after use to avoid interactions with bears. Garbage cans should be in secure, ideally airtight, containers inside of a garage or enclosed area.