NORTH CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a motor vehicle accident in North Canaan Saturday morning, police report.

Deane Moores, of Plainville, was traveling north on Canaan Valley Rd. around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Moores vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons, struck an embankment and rolled over.

Moores was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The incident is currently under investigation.