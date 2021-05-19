Plainville Police Officer dies following motorcycle crash in Torrington

Officer Brian Cybulski. Courtesy of the Plainville Police Department.

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainville police officer died in a motorcycle crash in Torrington Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Plainville Police Officer Brian Cybulski, 40, was traveling south on South Main Street on a motorcycle around 3 p.m. A pickup truck was traveling north and was attempting to turn left onto Cook Street. The motorcycle struck the pickup truck’s passenger side door.

The Torrington Police Department responded to the crash.

Officer Cybulski was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and later died from his injuries.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Barbi, three-year-old daughter, Paisley, and the rest of his family,” said the Plainville Police Department. “Not only was Brian an excellent police officer, but he was also genuinely sincere, kind-hearted, and an overall good person. The members of the Plainville Police Department are devastated by his loss and will work to keep his memory alive.”

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured and is cooperating with officers.

Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses and are attempting to locate anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact Officer Oscar Segui at (860) 489-2007