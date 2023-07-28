BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WTNH) — Barkhamsted’s Pleasant Valley Drive-In is set to make a huge return to the community.

In Dec. 2022, the theater closed. Owner Donna McGrane said that after 27 years, the family-owned business was sold to Pleasant Valley Properties LLC. For 25 years, the theater stayed in the family, offering outdoor family fun to moviegoers on a 3-acre lot.

The theater held 250 cars and offered concessions. It appealed to the community for its nostalgic American drive-in feel.

On Wednesday, the theater announced that the beloved drive-in is undergoing renovations and owners are restoring the space.

“We have been continuing the maintenance work on the property, and have some exciting things in place that, once we are able, we cannot wait to share with you,” the theater shared in an email newsletter.

While an opening date has not been established at this time, the theater assured moviegoers that the drive-in will be reopening and “preserving its integrity as a historic drive-in for generations to come.”

Stay up-to-date with details on the theater’s reopening on their new website.

Pleasant Valley Drive-In joins The Original Southington Drive-In and the Mansfield Drive-In Theatre & Marketplace as the last-remaining theatres in the state.