Plymouth laying off emergency communications staff, moving operations to Litchfield County

Posted: Feb 13, 2019 01:40 PM EST

Updated: Feb 13, 2019 01:42 PM EST

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) - A dozen police dispatchers in Plymouth could be out of a job by July. 

The town has decided to lay off all of its emergency communications staff and move operations to Litchfield County

The new location would be about 14 miles away.

The mayor said the local union is asking neighbors to speak out against the move at upcoming town council meetings. 

