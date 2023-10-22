PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) – An individual has died during a structure fire involving a camper in Plymouth, according police.

At 11:03 a.m. the Plymouth Police Department and Terryville Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 110 Minor Rd. The scene was immediately secured upon their arrival and the fire was extinguished.

There was only one victim who was found dead at the scene. Plymouth police also said a gun may have discharged in the fire.

There is no current threat or danger to the public. This incident is still under investigation.

News8 will provide more information when possible.