WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for suspects who robbed two people at gunpoint in a backyard on Saturday, according to Watertown officials.

The two people were robbed at about 9:30 p.m. in a backyard in the area of Dalton and Camp streets, according to police. The two suspects went into the backyard, where one pointed a gun at the victims and demanded money from them.

After getting money, the robbers then ran toward Dalton Street, according to police.

Police said the suspect who had the gun was described as a Black male, about six feet tall, wearing a white sweatshirt, black pants and a black facemask.

Anyone with video surveillance from the area is asked to contact police.