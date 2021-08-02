Police actively working scene of bank robbery in Sharon

SHARON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are still actively working the scene of a bank robbery that happened in Sharon Monday afternoon.

State Police received reports of an active robbery occurring at Salisbury Bank, located at 5 Gay Street in Sharon, around 12:37 p.m. The suspect, who police said is believed to be a white male wearing blue jeans and a blue sweater, fled the scene on foot.

Police are asking people to avoid the area between Route 41, Route 4 and Hill Top Road as troopers search for the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

