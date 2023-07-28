WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Watertown Police Department arrested an unidentified juvenile after authorities said graffiti was located in “numerous” spots in town, including at Veterans Park, where there is a playground in honor of Sandy Hook principal Dawn Hochsprung.



The arrest comes after police received several graffiti complaints, including from the park and recreation department this year and last.



On Feb. 1, a citizen reported a “unique symbol of graffiti” in multiple spots, including traffic control signs and Veterans Park.



“The graffiti does not appear to be targeting the Sandy Hook cause, as it is found in other areas in the park and town,” Watertown Police Detective Mark Conway said in a release on Friday.

Conway added that the Watertown Park and Recreation Department cleaned all graffiti once it was discovered.



In July, police arrested the juvenile, whose name was not released, after investigating that unique symbol. Police said the juvenile is due in juvenile court in August.



While investigators work to identify these symbols known as “tags,” police continue to conduct patrol checks of the parks daily and their investigation.



People with information about the vandalism/graffiti should call the Watertown Police at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940. People can also email Tips@watertownctpd.org. There is an anonymous cash reward with information leading to an arrest.