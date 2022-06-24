TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Torrington police have identified a suspect in an armed robbery that took place on East Main Street on Wednesday.

Police said from the evidence gathered at the robbery of Litchfield Bancorp, that they believed their suspect was a white man in his late 70s, driving a black Cadillac DTS. His car was picked up on a number of surveillance cameras in the area following the robbery, which showed he was traveling east.

Investigators said they received a tip from someone in the community who saw the suspect and recognized him on social media, which led the police to establish the suspect’s identity: James Thompson, 84, of Avon, Connecticut.

Officers surveilled Thompson’s home, showing he owned a 2006 black Cadillac DTS sitting in his driveway. With this information in hand, police were granted a warrant to search Thompson’s home and car.

In their search, police said they found the handgun allegedly used in the armed robbery, linking Thompson to the scene. It was also discovered that Thompson had fallen under hard times financially, which police suspect may have been his motivation to commit the robbery. They arrested him and brought him into custody at the Torrington Police Headquarters.

Thompson is being held on a $250,000 bond and is set to be in court on Friday.

Police also stated they asked for a risk warrant, which was granted to them, so they could seize the firearms and ammunition from Thompson’s possession.