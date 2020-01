LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police need the public’s assistance in identifying an interstate burglary suspect.

Police say multiple commercial burglaries took place overnight in the past of week. The suspect of these burglaries has been captured on camera, but police need help identifying the individual.

Police ask any with information to contact Troop L at 860-626-7900.









