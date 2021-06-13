Police: Bodies of two fishermen pulled from Housatonic River in New Milford

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — The bodies of two fishermen reported missing on the Housatonic River have been recovered.

Police say 23-year-old Johnny Sanchez and 35-year-old Wilson Pacheco were fishing on Bleachery Dam Wednesday night when one of the men fell into the river.

Police say another man tried to rescue him, but both were swept away by the river, Sanchez’s body was found Friday morning in the river.

A boater discovered Pacheco’s body Saturday morning and it was retrieved by police. Both men had lived at the same address in Danbury.