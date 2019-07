SALISBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are continuing their search for a reported drowning victim in Salisbury on Wednesday.

Connecticut State Police say that just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers from North Canaan responded to Housatonic River Road for the report of a drowning of a 40-year-old man.

The Dive Team searched the river but did not locate the victim.

On Wednesday morning, crews returned to continue their search for him.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.