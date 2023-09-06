WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH) – Winchester police are investigating after white supremacy signs were found posted in Downtown Winsted.

According to Town Manager Josh Kelly, The Department of Public Works removed two signs from light poles Tuesday that were advertisements for Patriot Front, which is a white supremacist, fascist, and anti-Semitic hate group.

Kelly says in a Facebook post that the group openly uses the slogan “Blood and Soil” which is a Nazi slogan and fascist symbolism.

He also asks that anyone who sees these types of signs posted should report them to his office, the Department of Public Works, or the Winchester Police Department.

