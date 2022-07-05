PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) – Plymouth police and the FAA are investigating a small plane crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The FAA said a single-engine Cessna 185 crashed prior to reaching Waterbury Airport on Mt. Tobe Road around 1 p.m.

The Plymouth Fire Chief told News 8 they received a call from someone at a Boy Scout camp nearby about a plane crash. Crews arrived on scene and saw the pilot had removed himself from the plane.

Only the pilot was on board, according to the FAA.

Officials say the plane has extensive damage. Crews are still working to contain a fuel leak.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the cause of the crash.

According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, the plane took off from Westerly State Airpot.

No additional information was released at this time.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.