Police K9 finds missing woman in the woods in Sharon

SHARON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are thankful to search parties involved in the rescue of a missing woman, especially a very skilled rescue K9.

State Police report that during the morning hours on Wednesday, eight Search and Rescue K9s from the State Police and Emergency Services Unit Search Team were deployed to Housatonic Meadows State Park in Sharon.

The teams were assisting in the search of a missing woman whom had been reported missing only the night before (Tuesday). Tuesday night, two other K9 teams had unsuccessfully attempted to locate the woman.

Police report that about two hours into the search Wednesday, TFC Genest and her K9 Asher found the missing woman unresponsive, but alive, in wooded, steep terrain.

Members of the CSP K9 Search Team immediately administered medical attention and carried the woman out of the forest to a waiting ambulance. She was taken to Sharon Hospital for further treatment.

The woman is expected to make a full recovery.

