PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Plymouth Police and ENCONN police are both looking for a loose steer in the area of Route 72 and Judd Road in the Terryville section of Plymouth.

The animal weighs around 2,000 lbs and can be highly aggressive.

Police believe there is a public safety precaution, so people are asked to travel in the area with caution.

If you spot this animal, do not approach it. Instead, keep your distance and call Plymouth Police at 860-589-7779 or call 911.