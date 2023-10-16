DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Milford woman working as a teacher’s aide at Pembroke Elementary School in Danbury is now accused of posting multiple bomb threats against the facility, according to police.

Amber Davidson turned herself in on Thursday following a 10-month investigation, according to authorities. She is facing four counts each of breach of peace and threatening.

Davidson posted her first note inside a school bathroom on Nov. 29, according to authorities. Students and employees were evacuated from the building until it was cleared.

Three other notes were found over the next three months, leading to more evacuations. Police have since found “compelling evidence” that Davidson was behind the threats.

“While it’s extremely disheartening to know that the culprit appears to be a school staff member we hope that this arrest will bring some comfort to the parents, faculty, and most importantly the students,” Danbury Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour said in a written announcement. “This was not an easy investigation as we had to rely on our federal partners for analysis of the evidence collected at the school. I commend the members of our Investigative Services Bureau for their perseverance and diligence in bringing this matter to conclusion. I also want to thank the Superintendent’s Office and the Pembroke School staff for their cooperation in this investigation.”

She has been released on a $30,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 9.