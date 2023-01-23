WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was killed in a crash on Route 8 in Watertown on Monday, according to state police.

Authorities said a Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on Route 8 just before the Exit 38 on-ramp in Watertown. The Jeep Wrangler then traveled off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a large rock embankment. Police said the car then rolled on its left side and came to a final rest.

The driver sustained severe injuries in the crash and was transported to Waterbury Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver was identified as John Wujcik, 50, of Terryville.

The crash remains under investigation by state police. The Connecticut State Police C.A.R.S. Unit also responded to assist with the investigation.

The Jeep Wrangler sustained severe damage from the crash and was towed from the scene for further investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact TFC. Hawley at Troop L, in Litchfield at 860-626-7900.