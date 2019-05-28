Police respond to crash involving school bus, truck in Falls Village

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Tina Detelj / WTNH)

CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) - Connecticut State Police were called to a crash involving a school bus and a truck on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the collision took place in the Falls Village section of Canaan at Routes 7 and 126.

There has been no word on if students were on the bus.

Police said there were no injuries.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

