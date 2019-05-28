Litchfield

Police respond to crash involving school bus, truck in Falls Village

May 28, 2019

Updated: May 28, 2019 03:29 PM EDT

CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) - Connecticut State Police were called to a crash involving a school bus and a truck on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the collision took place in the Falls Village section of Canaan at Routes 7 and 126.

There has been no word on if students were on the bus.

Police said there were no injuries.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

