Police searching for two men accused of impersonating utility workers in Watertown neighborhood

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Watertown police are alerting residents following a report of two men impersonating utility workers in a local neighborhood.

Police said around 12:51 p.m. Monday, they received a report of suspicious people on Westgate Road.

Police were told two men in their 40s wearing surgical masks arrived at a home impersonating utility works, saying that they were from the power company, showing a round black and gold badge.

The men told the home occupants that they needed to go into the house to show them how to turn on the power. When the men entered the home, police said they started to talk about low water pressure.

While in the house, the suspects tried to separate themselves from the occupants, and the suspects immediately left once they saw the occupant take out their phone to call police.

Police are investigating this incident. Police said the two men were driving a new white pickup truck with a white cover on the bed.

Police are warning residents to refrain from letting anyone into their house they cannot verify.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Watertown Police Dept. at 860-945-5200 or email Tips@watertownctpd.org.