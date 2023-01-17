LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are seeking witnesses of a crash that left a Torrington man dead in Litchfield Monday night.

According to state police, 24-year-old Dominique Ehlinger of Torrington was traveling in a Jeep on Reder Road around 8:20 p.m. when he crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road, and crashed into a tree.

Police said Ehlinger died due to his injuries.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to reach out to Trooper Thibault of Troop L at (860) 626-7900 or sierra.thibault@ct.gov.