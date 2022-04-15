THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Water issued a precautionary boil water advisory Thursday for more than 100 customers in Thomaston after a mechanical issue caused low water pressure during routine water main flushing.

Officials said they need to test the water when there is low pressure to make sure no bacteria got into the water main when the pressure dropped.

Customers in the affected area include those on Atwood Road, Atwood Heights, Smith Road, Twin Pond Road and portions of Ada Drive, Mason Hill Road and High Street Extension.

Customers are encouraged to boil their tap water as a precaution before using it for drinking, cooking, food preparation, reconstituting baby formula or using it for any purpose where it will be consumed. Customers can also use bottled water for these purposes until the advisory is lifted.

Officials said water can be used without boiling for bathing, cleaning, sanitation or other purposes where it is not consumed.

Water samples will be collected and tested in state labs certified for testing drinking water, officials said. They expect results within 48 hours and will notify customers once the results come in and the advisory is lifted.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.