WASHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A propane truck rolled over Monday morning in Washington, Litchfield County.

The propane truck overturned on Warren Road around 8:15 a.m., shutting down Route 341 at Route 202.

DEEP also responded to the scene. State police said no one was injured, and no fuel was spilled.

Crews managed to get the tanker upright and clear the scene.