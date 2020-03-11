Regional 14 schools temporarily close after student reportedly exposed to coronavirus from diagnosed family member

BETHLEHEM, Conn. (WTNH) — The Region 14 School District is taking precautions following a second confirmed case of the coronavirus in the state.

A woman in her 60s who works at Bridgeport Hospital came into contact with a student in the district. This is a way to control what’s known as “community spread.” To be extremely clear: No student has tested positive here in Litchfield County. But a child’s grandmother has.

In a letter to parents, Region 14 superintendent said the family is home and feeling well. However, the child’s grandmother works at Bridgeport hospital and tested positive for COVID-19. This school district includes four schools in Bethlehem & Woodbury.

The reason for the closing: The schools will have to be deep cleaned according to CDC standards and will be closed through the remainder of the week and is slated to open Monday. The superintendent says this decision to close schools was made in conjunction with local and state health departments.

“They said the exposure was minimal to almost non-existent… and when we found that out we said what is our next step. They said well, for the public good we should make sure that all buildings have been disinfected,” Joseph A. Olzacki, superintendent.

These three missed days will be made up at the end of the year like snow days. Parents say it’s inconvenient but worth it for safety.

“This is their job to figure this out. To make sure our kids are safe, make sure everyone stays healthy. So, as a parent, I would trust them to do that. And, I want my kids healthy and safe,” Mauria Jacobi, Woodbury parent.

And this impacts other activities as well. We also spoke with the school superintendent. He says the risk to students remains low.

