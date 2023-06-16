TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The use of deadly force by a Torrington police officer during an incident in March 2022 has been deemed justified, according to a release Friday from the Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.

Torrington Police Officer Jeffrey Buzzi fired three shots from his department-issued handgun when Brian Dungan charged at him with a knife. Dungan survived being shot.

Dungan was in a depressed and intoxicated state during the interaction, according to the release. When Buzzi approached him, Dungan charged at him with a knife.

Another officer unsuccessfully deployed his Taser at Dungan. Buzzi then fired three shots at Dungan, hitting him in the arm and chest.

Authorities believe Dungan had suicidal intentions and meant to provoke the police into shooting him.

The full report can be found here.