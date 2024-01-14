BETHLEHEM, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you seen Jackie? Bethlehem Connecticut Animal Control is asking for the public’s help to find the missing donkey, urging you to “get this mother donkey back home to her son.”

The donkey went missing late last week on Hickory Lane, according to animal control. Desmond’s Army is offering a $3,000 reward for her return.

Animal control has used donkey experts to try to find her, along with drones. Authorities are urging people in the area to check their herds in case she sneaked in with them.

Anyone with information on Jackie is asked to call animal control at (203) 233-1137.