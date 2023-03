TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle crash closed a section of Route 183 in Torrington Sunday night.

The crash happened near Hayden Hill Road just before 8 p.m. Torrington police said one person was flown via LifeStar to Hartford Hospital. Information on their condition was not immediately available.

Route 183 remains closed between Greenwoods and West Pearl roads, according to the Department of Transportation.

