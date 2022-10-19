THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 northbound near exit 39 in Thomaston is shut down as officials investigate a crash that may have involved a pedestrian.

Officials were alerted to the crash at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. While responders were told that the crash potentially involved a pedestrian, state police have not publicly confirmed if one was hit.

At least one person has been injured, according to state police, although the extent of those injuries was not immediately known.

Route 8’s northbound lanes are being diverted off at exit 38. State police urge drivers to take an alternate route and plan for delays.